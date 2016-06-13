(Adds comment from Bats, details on opinion polls)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 13 Global exchange operators are
scrutinizing trading activity ahead of Britain's vote on whether
to leave the EU amid expectations the referendum may spark sharp
moves in currencies and other markets.
CME Group Inc, one of the world's biggest financial
exchange operators, "will be continuously and actively
monitoring for market impacts" related to the June 23 vote from
its Global Command Center in Chicago, according to a notice sent
to customers on Monday.
The command center, which is CME's market operations and
customer service desk for electronic trading, will "take any
action it deems necessary, in its sole discretion, to preserve
market integrity," the notice said. Actions ahead of the vote
could include modifying limits on price fluctuations and
messaging.
A British exit would rock the European Union, already shaken
by differences over migration and the future of the euro zone,
by ripping away its second-largest economy, one of its top two
military powers and by far its richest financial center.
Britain's "Out" campaign has widened its lead over the "In"
camp ahead of the vote, according to two opinion polls published
by ICM on Monday. They are the latest to suggest that momentum
has swung toward the "Out" camp, unsettling investors.
As the vote nears, Bats Global Markets Inc, the
second-largest U.S. equities market operator, "will be engaged
in detailed monitoring of all trading on the Bats markets, and
the market overall," a spokesman said.
A Brexit would probably be negative for overall equity
market volumes, Mark Hemsley, chief executive officer of Bats
Europe, has told Reuters.
Many analysts reckon an exit vote also would send sterling
tumbling by 15 percent to 20 percent, while a vote to stay would
likely drive the currency sharply higher.
