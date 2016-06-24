BRIEF-Ares Management to acquire Devacurl from Tengram Capital Partners
June 24 In a sign of the strains that post-Brexit trading is putting on global exchanges, CME Group said on Friday that new user-defined spreads for Treasury and Fed funds options will be unavailable "for the remainder of the trading day."
CME's contracts tied to rates, stocks and currencies have seen heavy trading and big jumps since Thursday's British referendum. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Menlo Ventures- closing of Menlo Ventures XIV, $450 million fund dedicated to investing primarily in early-stage consumer, enterprise, frontier technologies Source text for Eikon: