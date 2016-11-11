Nov 10 The holding company for Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc CME Group Inc said Chief Executive Phupinder Gill informed the board that he would retire at the end of this year.

Chairman Terry Duffy will take up the additional role of CEO after Gill leaves, the company said.

Gill was named CEO in 2012. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)