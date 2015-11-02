(Recasts to reflect that trading platform has reopened)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Nov 2 CME Group Inc's online
trading platform CME Direct reopened four hours after it was
shut on Monday due to a technical issue, the latest glitch to
hit the world's largest futures market operator and roil
commodity trading.
A member notice posted shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT)
said the connectivity issue with CME Direct was resolved and
that the platform was now available.
That followed a notice to members sent at 8:57 a.m. EST
(1357 GMT) that said the platform, which allows users to trade
futures, options and Block markets as well as access an instant
messaging platform, was unavailable until further notice.
It said all customer orders will be canceled, including
"Good Till Canceled" and "Good Till Date" orders. An earlier
message said connectivity issues were affecting some users'
ability to log in to the system.
The outage came as CME migrated many users of its EOS Trader
platform over to CME Direct, and also coincided with an upgrade
to CME Direct's technology, sources familiar with the matter
said.
A spokeswoman said that during the outage, traders were
still able to use other front-end platforms including ClearPort
and EOS Trader, or could trade by contacting the exchange's
global command center. Other trading platforms for CME products
were operating without issues.
Still, a New York-based oil trader said the outage reduced
liquidity in oil, the exchange's biggest commodities contract by
turnover.
Electronic trade data from CME Direct was not being posted
as usual on display boards on the Chicago Board of Trade
open-outcry trading floor, said PJ Quaid, an open-outcry corn
options broker.
Data from CME Direct is "one of the many checkpoints you
look at on boards when you're trying to figure out what's going
on" in the markets, he said.
The outage is the latest headache for CME. In August 2014
it was forced to delay the start of electronic trading by four
hours, and suffered a trading upset in its leading agricultural
contracts that April.
Contracts traded on CME include the benchmarks for U.S.
crude and agricultural markets such as wheat, corn and soybeans.
U.S. gold and silver futures are also traded on the system.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Additional reporting by Tom Polansek
in Chicago and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)