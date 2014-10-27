By Anuradha Raghu
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 27 CME Group Inc said
it would launch U.S. dollar-denominated calendar swaps for
Malaysian palm olein in November, giving investors a way to
reduce default risks and hedge refining margins.
The centrally cleared, over-the-counter contracts will be
based on the monthly average prices from Thomson Reuters of the
third forward month of refined, bleached and deodorized palm
olein, a CME spokesperson said on Monday.
"We are going to be the only exchange in the world to offer
clearing for palm olein swaps," said Nelson Low, an executive
director of commodity products at CME Group, the world's largest
futures market operator.
"There has been a very healthy appetite to trade the (palm)
market in the last few months. There will be people who want
exposure in this market and people wanting to hedge their risks
as well."
Low added that end-users who currently trade the Port
Klang/Pasir Gudang paper olein market can also use the calendar
swaps to lock in refining margins in the far forward months,
because physical forward sales might not be as secure.
Among investors who will be able to use the olein time swaps
are palm oil producers and processors, food manufacturers and
trading firms.
"It certainly mitigates counterparty risks, there's no doubt
about that. But whether that's enough to get people to trade it
as a new product, we'll see," said James McKay, a broker with
SCB in Singapore.
This will be CME's second calendar swap for a palm oil
product. The first was the Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO)
calendar swap, launched in June 2013, which is based on prices
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives CPO futures contract.
As of mid-October, more than 50,000 contracts were cleared
on the CPO calendar swap.
The cash-settled Malaysian palm olein calendar swap, with
each trading unit measuring 25 metric tonnes, will be launched
on Nov. 3.
(Editing by Jane Baird)