NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. derivatives exchange CME Group is considering introducing daily limits on the size of price moves in gold and silver futures in a bid to rein in wild volatility that has curbed investor appetite in recent years, a CME official said on Tuesday.

Currently, the CME Group has price fluctuation limits for some of its energy futures contracts including crude oil, but none for its precious and base metal products.

"We don't have price limits in gold and silver. That's something that we are looking into," Miguel Vias, CME Group's director of metal products, told an audience at an event held by commodities consultant CPM Group in New York. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)