Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in
quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from
investments.
The company's net income rose to $472.8 million, or $1.39
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $359.9
million, or 1.06 per share, a year earlier.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, earned
$1.05 per share, excluding items. Analysts on average had
estimated earnings of $1.04 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Exchange operators, including CME and U.S. rival
Intercontinental Exchange, have reaped benefits in
recent months as a rout in world energy markets has led to
volatile trade in recent months.
CME's energy trading volumes averaged 2.29 million contracts
a day, up 16.7 percent from a year earlier, but down 1.2 percent
from the prior quarter.
Investment income jumped to $36.5 million in the quarter,
from $2.5 million a year ago.
CME clamped down on costs during the quarter, whittling
total expenses down by 5.2 percent to $316.4 million.
The futures market operator's total revenue fell 1 percent
to $841.7 million as revenue from clearing and transaction fees
slipped 1.5 percent to $704.2 million, and average daily trading
volumes were flat.
