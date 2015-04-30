SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 CME Group Inc on
Thursday barred two traders from its markets for allegedly
colluding to enter orders repeatedly with no intention of
trading, a strategy that has been fingered as a key contributor
to the 2010 Wall Street flash crash.
Heet Khara and Nasim Salim, both traders of CME Group's gold
and silver futures contracts on its Comex exchange in New York,
are prohibited from trading for 60 days, according to a
disciplinary notice released by the futures exchange giant.
Each trader, the notice said, "entered orders or layered
multiple orders to encourage market participants to trade
opposite his smaller orders resting on the opposite side of the
book ... after receiving a fill on his smaller orders, (each
trader) would then cancel the resting order or layered multiple
orders that he had entered on the opposite side of the order
book."
Reuters was not able to immediately contact either trader to
comment on the CME notice.
The CME's action is notable for its swiftness. The activity
at issue began in February and last took place on Tuesday, CME
Group said. Most CME discplinary actions are carried out after
years of investigations.
It is also noteworthy for its timing. Last week, CME trader
Navinder Sarao was jailed in the U.K. after the U.S. Justice
Department accused him of manipulating markets using spoofing
tactics similar to those described in the CME notice.
The CME alleged in the notice that Khara and Salim knew each
other and "on multiple occasions coordinated efforts to engage
in disruptive activity."
"In an example from April 28, 2015, Salim entered small-lot
orders on one side of the market in gold futures, after which
Khara entered large orders on the opposite side. When Salim's
small orders were filled, Khara canceled the large orders,"
according to the notice.
