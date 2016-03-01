CHICAGO, March 1 A husband and wife have been
banned for life from CME Group Inc markets for using
noncompetitive cattle trades to improperly transfer funds,
according to disciplinary notices issued on Tuesday.
Aaron Wilkey and his wife, Melissa, electronically executed
numerous noncompetitive transactions in CME's feeder cattle
futures from December 2012 to April 2013, the notices said.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other
markets, bars the practice.
The Wilkeys could not immediately be reached for comment. A
CME panel found that the Wilkeys had committed the violations
after they did not answer the charges against them.
They transferred money to an account controlled by Melissa
from accounts controlled by Aaron, according to CME. Separately,
Aaron Wilkey improperly prearranged trades to transfer money to
his wife's account from his mother's account, the company said.
Aaron and Melissa Wilkey have each been ordered to pay a
$100,000 fine to CME, along with restitution and disgorgement
for the improper trades.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)