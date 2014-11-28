CHICAGO Nov 28 CME Group Inc on Friday
fined trader Igor Oystacher $150,000 and banned him from its
markets for one month for attempting to manipulate crude oil and
metals futures.
Oystacher entered bids and offers in the crude oil market at
the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) on multiple occasions
from December 2010 to July 2011 without having "the requisite
intent to trade at the time of order entry," CME Group said in a
disciplinary notice. He did the same in the silver, gold and
copper markets at the Commodity Exchange (Comex) from May to
July 2011, according to the exchange operator, which owns Nymex
and Comex.
The illegal practice of placing orders to create the
illusion of market demand and then cancelling them, sometimes
known as spoofing, has come under increased scrutiny from U.S.
regulators recently. It can trick unsuspecting market
participants into buying or selling at artificial prices before
they find the orders were canceled.
CME Group, the world's largest futures market operator, did
not say in the disciplinary notice whether Oystacher worked for
a trading firm. He did not admit or deny the violations.
A man named Igor Oystacher founded Chicago proprietary
trading firm 3Red Group in 2010, according to the firm's
website. 3Red, which has traded in commodities and other
markets, said its founder was unavailable for comment. A
spokesman for CME Group could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday
recommended that CME Group continue to develop strategies to
detect spoofing at Nymex and Comex after the company's internal
programs identified few cases during a review
period.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)