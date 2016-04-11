CHICAGO, April 11 CME Group Inc will list three new contract months in its Black Sea Wheat futures market and eliminate a delivery location as the U.S. exchange operator faces a potential challenge from European rival Euronext NV.

Chicago-based CME Group on April 27 will list contract expirations for July, September and December 2016, according to a notice sent to customers on Monday. Starting with the July 2016 contract, the company will eliminate Crimea's Port of Sevastopol as a delivery location.

The changes come days after Reuters reported that Euronext started working on developing a futures contract that would allow price hedging in Black Sea markets.

Production swings in the Black Sea and European Union have become the main drivers of world wheat prices, to the detriment of Chicago futures as U.S. farmers have increasingly turned to corn and soybean crops, analysts and traders said.

Two year ago, CME Group suspended new contact listings in its Black Sea wheat market because of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Currently, the only listed contract month is May 2016, and there is no volume in the market. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)