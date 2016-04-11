(Adds comments from CME spokesman and traders, details on EU
wheat)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 11 CME Group Inc will
list three new contract months in its Black Sea wheat futures
market and eliminate a delivery location as the U.S. exchange
operator faces a potential challenge from European rival
Euronext NV.
Chicago-based CME Group on April 27 will list contract
expirations for July, September and December 2016, according to
a notice sent to customers on Monday. Starting with the July
2016 contract, the company will remove Crimea's Port of
Sevastopol as a delivery location.
The changes come days after Reuters reported that Euronext
had started working on developing a futures contract that would
allow price hedging in Black Sea markets.
Production swings in the Black Sea and European Union have
become the main drivers of world wheat prices as U.S. farmers
have increasingly turned to corn and soybean crops, to the
detriment of Chicago wheat futures.
CME Group executives "continue to see the Black Sea region
as an important wheat market and are actively engaged with
market participants," a spokesman in Chicago said. He declined
to comment further.
The market operator introduced Black Sea wheat futures in
2012 in its first foray into a non-U.S.-based wheat contract.
Two year ago, the company suspended new contact listings
because of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Currently, the
only listed contract month is May 2016, and there is no volume
or open interest in the market.
Some traders said the elimination of the delivery point in
Crimea would do little to stimulate activity because of
uncertainty about potential export restrictions in the region.
Once CME Group drops the Port of Sevastopol, its market will
still have eight delivery locations in three countries: Ukraine,
Russia and Romania.
In another overseas venture, CME Group has been working for
about two years on European Union wheat futures. A launch would
pit the company against Euronext, whose milling wheat contract
is a benchmark in Europe.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)