(Adds quotes from traders, background)
By Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO Nov 15 CME Group Inc
, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said
Friday that its clearing service for energy and other swaps was
"the victim of a cyber intrusion" in July, sparking a federal
criminal investigation.
Some customer information on CME's ClearPort clearing
service was compromised, it said, but there is no evidence that
trades on CME's electronic system were adversely impacted or
that CME's other clearing services were disrupted. ClearPort
handles nearly half a million contracts a day.
Cyber-attacks on financial exchanges are on the rise
globally, with around half of the world's securities exchanges
targeted last year, according to a study published earlier this
year by the International Organization of Securities
Commissions' research department and the World Federation of
Exchanges Office said.
CME said it had changed customer credentials impacted by the
incident and is communicating directly with customers affected.
A spokesman declined to provide further details.
Traders said they had confidence in CME's ability to protect
customer information.
"They probably spend tens of millions of dollars a year to
protect it," said P.J. Quaid, a trader in the corn options pit
at CME's Chicago Board of Trade.
"There's people out there who all they want to do is cause
chaos," he said when asked about the cyber attack against CME.
"Everyone's a target. It could be a rival or just people trying
to cause chaos."
Nasdaq OMX Group's community forum website went
down for two days in July because of a cyber attack; in 2010,
hackers infiltrated the exchange's computer systems and
installed software that allowed them to spy on the directors of
publicly held companies.
And last year in February, Nasdaq and Kansas-based exchange
operator BATS Global Markets said they were hit by denial of
service attacks, which seek to disrupt websites and computer
systems by overwhelming the targeted organizations' networks
with computer traffic.
Gaston Ceron, equity analyst for Morningstar, said he was
awaiting more information about the extent of the intrusion.
"I'm sure they value their customer information and they'll
do everything they can to safeguard it," he said.
CME disclosed the intrusion as a Chicago computer hacker
tied to the group known as Anonymous was sentenced in an
unrelated case.
Jeremy Hammond, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for
cyber attacks on various government agencies and businesses,
including a global intelligence company. [ID: nL2N0J013V]
CME Group operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange,
among others, handling about 12 million contracts tied to
interest rates, corn, gold and other assets on an average day.
Clearport handles 450,000 contracts a day, according to
CME's website.
(With reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)