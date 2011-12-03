* CME meets officials after Illinois defeats CME tax break

* CME has been threatening to move for months

CHICAGO Dec 3 CME Group officials met with Indianapolis officials this week for more talks on potentially moving CME headquarters to Indianapolis from Chicago due to rising Illinois taxes, a spokesman for the mayor of Indianapolis said on Saturday.

"It was just a cordial discussion, continuing the discussions we've been having for months. Beyond that I can't provide any context to it," said Marc Lotter, spokesman for Mayor Greg Ballard, adding that the talks are "ongoing."

Ballard and Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Michael Huber were among those meeting with senior CME executives, he said.

Executives from the CME, the world's largest futures exchange, and CBOE Holdings Inc , the other big Chicago exchange, have been threatening to move for months after Illinois jacked up their tax rates this year to plug a deep budget hole.

Exchange officials hoped for a tax break but that fell apart this week when the Illinois house voted overwhelmingly 99 to 8 to kill a proposal that would given the CME a $100 million tax break. Earlier, the state senate 36-18 voted in favor of the package, offering a total of $250 million in tax breaks to Illinois businesses.

CME and CBOE are two of several Illinois companies, including Sears Holdings , that have threatened to the leave the state.

"Any time we have the opportunity to talk about a company that may be considering locating in our city, we always take advantage of that," said Lotter.

CME spokesman Chris Grams confirmed the meeting took place between Indianapolis officials and the company but declined to provide any details.