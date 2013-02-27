UPDATE 1-Stalled Brazilian Odebrecht projects decay in Venezuela
CAICARA DEL ORINOCO, Venezuela, May 31 In the hot and humid town of Caicara, in the heart of Venezuela, some 20 piers jutting out of the vast Orinoco river gather mildew and rust.
PRAGUE Feb 27 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) made significant downward revisions in its estimates of cash flows from its operations after a lack of recovery in the fourth made the outlook less certain.
CME posted a record $494.2 million net loss for the fourth quarter earlier in the day after taking a non-cash $522.5 million impairment charge.
The broadcaster said in a regulatory filing the impairments included $297.9 million related to goodwill in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic and $180.6 million to fully impair broadcast licenses in Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.
CAICARA DEL ORINOCO, Venezuela, May 31 In the hot and humid town of Caicara, in the heart of Venezuela, some 20 piers jutting out of the vast Orinoco river gather mildew and rust.
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service