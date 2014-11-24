SINGAPORE Nov 24 CME Group, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said on Monday it would launch trading and clearing of lower grade iron ore futures on Dec. 8.

The new cash-settled contract for 58-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China will add to CME's current suite of iron ore futures and options, including the 62-percent futures contracts, it said in a statement.

The launch would come ahead of plans by the Singapore Exchange to unveil a similar product early next year.

Each CME contract will have a size of 500 dry metric tonnes, the exchange said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)