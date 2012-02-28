SINGAPORE Feb 28 Futures exchange
operator CME Group Inc. and Japanese energy information
provider RIM Intelligence have signed an agreement to develop
clearing services for over-the-counter risk management products
used by the Japanese energy industry.
The products will be listed on the U.S.-based NYMEX
exchange, which is owned by CME, and cleared through CME
Clearport, the two parties said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Partnerships with market-leading pricing organisations like
RIM Intelligence are central to CME Group's strategy of
developing regional products and services for customers," said
Gary Morsches, CME's managing director for energy products.
A CME spokesman declined to comment on the specific products
that will be included under the agreement, and said a launch is
expected later this year.
RIM assesses prices for various energy products, including
crude oil, oil products, liquefied natural gas and
petrochemicals.