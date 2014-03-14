PRAGUE, March 14 Billionaire Ronald Lauder has
resigned as non-executive chairman of the board of Central
European Media Enterprises (CME) , the
broadcast company he founded two decades ago, CME said on
Friday.
The company gave no reason for his resignation and a company
spokesman was not available to comment.
"I'm honored to have played a part in the development of
independent commercial television in Central and Eastern
Europe," Lauder said in a company statement. "I could not have
accomplished so much without the hard work and dedication of
everyone at CME over the last 20 years."
Loss-making CME operates television stations in six markets
including Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia. It is going through a
tough period after many customers in its biggest market, the
Czech Republic, rejected a higher pricing strategy meant to
regain income lost in a slumping TV advertising market.
Last month it said it had agreed a deal with its main
shareholder Time Warner, which bought into CME in 2009,
to raise new debt and issue share warrants to help cover the
company's financing needs. It plans to raise up to $545 million
in new debt as part of a debt refinancing.