CHICAGO Dec 3 A U.S. judge in Chicago on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, of selling market data to high-frequency traders and cheating other investors.

Three CME Group customers, who filed the lawsuit last year, failed to allege that they had suffered actual losses on any specific transactions from the company's policies toward high-frequency traders, the judge said in court documents.

Allegations that CME Group misrepresented the access that high-frequency traders had to data were overly broad, he said.

