By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, June 22 CME Group Inc was sued
on Friday by brokers and traders in a last-minute effort to halt
new procedures to settle end-of-day prices for agricultural
futures in its Chicago Board of Trade, which plaintiffs say
could put them out of business.
The lawsuit was filed in Cook County court by a group of 24
traders and brokers, seeking to block any new rules that would
diminish or eliminate the role of pit traders in determining
settlement prices.
In May, CME and subsidiary CBOT said they would change the
current price-settlement system to a blended model, using an
algorithm that accounts both for floor-trading activity and
electronic-trading information, given the increase in volume of
electronic futures trading.
The move to a blended plan, initially announced in December,
met with significant opposition from floor traders. After being
delayed several times, a June 25 implementation date was set.
In the complaint, plaintiffs say the move will cause "a
rapid, dramatic decrease in trades being sent to the plaintiffs
in the 'pits,' with the result that they, and the overwhelming
majority of other floor traders, will lose business immediately
and will have to close their operations forever."
The change could also eliminate hundreds of jobs for traders
and their support staff, including clerks, runners and others,
the complaint said. Some traders have banded together in groups
like "Save the Floor," an organization that opposes any changes
they think may threaten the survival of pit trading.
A representative for CME Group, Laurie Bischel, declined to
comment on the pending litigation. She said the scheduled
changes were consistent with U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission regulations and were designed to accurately capture
contract value across both floor and electronic trading venues.
CME Group Chairman Terrence Duffy and Chief Executive
Officer Phupinder Gill are also named as defendants in the suit.
Last month, CME implemented nearly non-stop electronic
trading hours for grain markets, angering traders who worry that
the changes will steal trading volume away from the pits.
On Monday, the open-outcry trading session will be extended
by 45 minutes to help synchronize the end of electronic and pit
trading, responding to criticism from some market users.
The case is McKerr et al. v. The Board of Trade of the City
of Chicago Inc. et al, in the Circuit Court of Cook County,
Illinois County Department, Chancery Division, no. 12-23-185