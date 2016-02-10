CHICAGO Feb 10 CME Group, the world's largest futures market operator, plans to shorten trading hours for its livestock futures and options contracts effective Feb. 29, the exchange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exchange said the proposed changes, pending CFTC approval, are designed to "further enhance its livestock markets" based on customer requests.

CME Globex futures and options hours will be revised to 8:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. CST Monday to Friday, with open outcry options hours adjusted to 8:30 a.m. to 1:02 p.m. CST Monday to Friday.

The daily settlement period and procedures for CME livestock contracts will remain unchanged. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)