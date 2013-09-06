* CME Europe delays start of trading 3 weeks -memo
* Exchange says it is working closely with regulators
* UK's Financial Conduct Authority declines to comment
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 6 CME Group Inc, the
biggest U.S. futures market operator, told customers on Friday
its first exchange abroad will not open next week as planned.
The company postponed the launch of London-based CME Europe
Ltd to Sept. 29, for a trade date of Sept. 30, from Sept. 9,
according to a memo to customers.
"We are currently working very closely with regulators in
order to achieve both recognition and a successful CME Europe
launch," CME said in the notice.
CME told customers that it will provide "a further update to
the timetable of the launch in the coming weeks and will keep
you informed of any announcements regarding the regulatory
recognition process."
CME spokesman Allan Schoenberg declined to comment beyond
the notice.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago
Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, has applied
to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for approval to open the
London-based market. It is set to offer 30 foreign-exchange
futures products, according to CME's website.
Chris Hamilton, a spokesman for the Financial Conduct
Authority, declined to comment.
CME has stakes in several foreign exchanges, including in
Brazil and Dubai, but London would be its first solo run in an
overseas market.
CME's chief executive officer, Malaysia-born Phupinder Gill,
took the reins of the Chicago-based company last year, vowing an
international perspective for the 165-year-old U.S. futures
powerhouse.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)