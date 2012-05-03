* ICE Futures U.S. expected to follow suit

* Higher margins could hurt locals

NEW YORK May 3 The CME Group sought to clarify new rules in its margin policy for non-hedge positions on Thursday, amid consternation among Chicago and New York traders about the abruptness of the change that will increase trading costs by about a third for the exchange's most-active participants.

The exchange will soon issue an advisory notice to members to explain more clearly the change in its margin policy for non-hedge positions, an official in the clearing department said.

The CME put out the exchange notice on Wednesday saying that from May 7, exchange members who trade speculatively would be required to post enough collateral to meet "initial spec margin". Previously, members had enjoyed special terms that allowed them to meet the lower "hedger" margin requirement.

That means spec members trading any of the exchange's products, including copper, gold and energy contracts, will have to fork out 35 percent more for an initial margin than their hedging counterparts.

That exception on margins will end because of new federal Dodd-Frank exchange rules, which mean members will have to pay the higher speculative margins to initiate a new speculative position. There is no change for members who qualify as hedgers, and will be able to continue paying the lower hedge margin.

Some traders said the news had caused selling in the Chicago Board of Trade corn market on Wednesday as local speculators liquidated spread positions rather than face the need to put more capital on margin to maintain those positions.

The CME notice also caused some confusion among New York traders, who said they were not certain whether the change applied to all markets or only to financial instruments. The CME notice did not specify which markets it applied to.

The clearing official said his department had been inundated by calls from traders seeking clarification.

The changes only apply to those who hold exchange membership, a group that typically includes local, individual traders who are among the most active, dealers say.

Those locals are some of the smallest market participants and will feel the impact of the higher costs more acutely than hedge funds.

"This could have an impact on the smaller locals who are going to have to put up more money," said a senior executive at a large futures commission merchant.

The changes will be enforced when a speculative trader's account falls below its "maintenance margin" level -- which is the minimum collateral required -- or when a speculator opens a new position.

The CME's energy and commodity exchange rival InterContinentalExchange has already taken measures to distinguish between hedgers and speculators, although the impact is expected to be lower than at the Chicago exchange as it has few members.

At ICE U.S. the margin for speculators used to be 40 percent higher than hedgers, but was lowered to 10 percent to be in compliance with the Dodd-Frank rules and ICE Clear Europe, where Brent crude and gasoil trade, has already announced plans to raise the spec margin by 10 percent from May 7.

ICE U.S. lists sugar, cotton, cocoa, coffee and orange juice contracts and is launching grain contracts to compete with Chicago.