May 23 CME Group :

* CME lowers corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $1,650 per contract from $2,025

* CME lowers live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 18.6 percent to $935 per contract from $1,148

* CME lowers soybean futures (S) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $3,300 per contract from $4,050

* CME lowers wheat futures (W) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $1,650 per contract from $2,025