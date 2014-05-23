Australia shares end higher as weak dollar lifts metals, NZ flat
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
May 23 CME Group :
* CME lowers corn futures (C) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $1,650 per contract from $2,025
* CME lowers live cattle futures (LC) initial margins for specs by 18.6 percent to $935 per contract from $1,148
* CME lowers soybean futures (S) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $3,300 per contract from $4,050
* CME lowers wheat futures (W) initial margins for specs by 18.5 percent to $1,650 per contract from $2,025
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan