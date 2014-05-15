BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent
May 15 CME :
* CME lowers Comex 5000 Silver futures (SI) <0#SI:> initial margins for specs by 8.3 percent to $9,075 per contract from $9,900
* CME lowers Comex 100 Gold futures (GC) <0#GC:> initial margins for specs by 7.7 percent to $6,600 per contract from $7,150
* New dividend is an increase of 5.3 percent compared to a common stock dividend of $0.19 per share declared in same period in prior year