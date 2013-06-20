June 20 The CME Group Inc, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade, raised initial margins for Comex gold
after prices plunged to their lowest in three years on Thursday.
Gold prices plunged over 5 percent to the lowest in three
years on Thursday, leading a global market rout one day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve gave its most explicit signal yet that
it plans to wind down the era of easy money.
The exchange operator raised Comex 100 Gold Futures
(GC)initial margins for speculators 25 percent to $8,800 per
contract from $7,040.
Spot gold hit a low of $1,276.19 an ounce on
Thursday, marking its lowest level since Sept. 21, 2010. US Gold
hit a low of $1,275.40.
CME also lifted Platinum futures NYMEX (PL) initial margins
for speculators by 12.5 percent to $3,465 per contract from
$3,080.
Platinum dropped 4.2 percent to $1,363.80 an ounce on
Thursday. It touched a low of $1,355.20.
Spot gold was trading up 0.40 percent at $1,282.76 and spot
platinum was trading up 0.18 percent at $1,359 by 2305 GMT.
Margin changes were effective after the close of business on
Friday, June 21.
Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets,
where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange
or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor
and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market
move.