Dec 8 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday lowered margins for Crude Oil Future NYMEX (CL) and Heating Oil Futures NYMEX (HO).

The exchange operator lowered initial margins for Crude Oil Future NYMEX (CL) <0#CL:> for speculators by 6.7 percent to $7,560 per contract from $8,100.

It also lowered Heating Oil Futures NYMEX (HO) <0#HO:> initial margins for speculators by 8.6 percent to $7,155 per contract from $7,830.

The margin changes will be effective after the close of business on Monday, Dec. 12.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)