SINGAPORE, April 13 The CME Group will
cut margins for silver, copper and palladium futures after close
of business on April 16, it said in a statement late on
Thursday.
The initial margin for COMEX 5000 silver futures <0#SI:>
will be cut by 12.5 percent to $18,900 per contract, and the
maintenance margin will be lowered to $14,000 from $16,000 per
contract.
CME plans to decrease the margins on NYMEX palladium futures
<0#PA:> by 9.5 percent. The new initial margin will be $5,225
per contract, and the maintenance margin $4,750.
COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> initial margins will be cut by
20 percent to $5,400 per contract, and the new maintenance
margin will be $4,000.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)