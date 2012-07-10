(Adds details, quotes)

July 9 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Monday raised margins for soybean futures, for a second time in as many weeks, after prices jumped to an all-time high on the back of a severe drought in the U.S. Midwest.

The exchange operator raised initial margins for soybean futures for speculators by 25 percent to $5,063 per contract from $4,050.

CME also increased the margins for soybean meal futures for speculators by 25 percent to $2,700 per contract from $2,160. Both margin changes will be effective after the close of business on Tuesday.

Soybean futures surged to an all-time high on Monday while corn futures soared 5 percent and briefly rose by their daily limit as continuing dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest looked more likely to decimate yields in America's crop belt.

"With increased volatility going on they need to manage the credit risk within the futures markets," said one Singapore-based analyst who was not willing to be named in line with company policy.

"If you increase margins when the markets are volatile there is less likelihood that in the event of a default you will go out of pocket."

On June 26, the exchange operator lifted trading margins for corn, soybean, soybean oil and wheat futures.

Large speculators, including hedge funds, have more than doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn as a withering drought damages the crop in the world's top grains exporter, regulatory data showed on Monday.

It was their biggest increase in net long positions in four weeks, prior to which these speculators were net short in CBOT corn futures and options at a time when prospects were building for a record crop. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Ed Davies)