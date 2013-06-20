June 20 The CME Group, parent of the
Chicago Board of Trade, raised initial margins for Comex gold
and NYMEX platinum futures, effective after the close of
business on Friday, June 21.
The exchange operator raised Comex 100 Gold Futures
(GC)initial margins for speculators by 25 percent to $8,800 per
contract from $7,040.
CME also lifted Platinum futures NYMEX (PL) initial margins
for speculators by 12.5 percent to $3,465 per contract from
$3,080.
Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets,
where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange
or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor
and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market
move.