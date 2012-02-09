Feb 9 * CME raises NYMEX natural gas futures (HP) margins * CME lowers crude oil future NYMEX (CL) margins * CME lowers COMEX 5000 silver futures (SI) margins * CME cuts platinum futures NYMEX (PL) margin requirements * CME lowers brent financial futures initial margins for specs by 8.3 pct to $7,425 per contract from $8,100 * CME lowers 1 month crude oil future NYMEX initial margins for specs by 8.9 pct to $6,885 per contract from $7,560 * CME lowers COMEX 5000 silver futures initial margins for specs by 13.5 pct to $21,600 per contract from $24,975 * CME lowers COMEX copper futures initial margins for specs by 13 pct to $6,750 per contract from $7,763 * CME raises NYMEX natural gas futures initial margins for specs by 8.5 pct to $2,565 per contract from $2,363 * CME lowers brent financial futures (BB) margins * CME lowers COMEX 100 gold futures (GC) margins * CME lowers COMEX copper futures (HG) margins * CME lowers COMEX 100 gold futures initial margins for specs by 11.8 pct to $10,125 per contract from $11,475 * CME lowers platinum futures NYMEX initial margins for specs by 22.2 pct to $3,850 per contract from $4,950 * CME says new rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday, Feb. 13