Feb 9 * CME raises NYMEX natural gas
by 8.3 pct to $7,425 per contract from $8,100
* CME lowers 1 month crude oil future NYMEX initial margins for
specs by 8.9 pct to $6,885 per contract from $7,560
* CME lowers COMEX 5000 silver futures initial margins for specs
by 13.5 pct to $21,600 per contract from $24,975
* CME lowers COMEX copper futures initial margins for specs by
13 pct to $6,750 per contract from $7,763
* CME raises NYMEX natural gas futures initial margins for specs
by 8.5 pct to $2,565 per contract from $2,363
* CME lowers COMEX 100 gold futures initial margins for specs by
11.8 pct to $10,125 per contract from $11,475
* CME lowers platinum futures NYMEX initial margins for specs by
22.2 pct to $3,850 per contract from $4,950
* CME says new rates will be effective after the close of
business on Monday, Feb. 13