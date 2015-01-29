BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 74 million dirhams versus 39 million dirhams year ago
Jan 29 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises platinum futures NYMEX (PL) initial margins for specs by 10 percent to $2,420 per contract from $2,200
* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014