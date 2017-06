June 7 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Thursday raised margins for soybean oil futures and soybean meal futures .

The exchange operator raised initial margins for soybean oil futures for speculators by 11.1 percent to $1,350 per contract from $1,215.

CME also increased the margins for soybean meal futures for speculators by 10.3 percent to $2,160 per contract from $1,958.

Both margin changes will be effective after the close of business on Monday, June 11.