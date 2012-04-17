April 17 Exchange operator CME Group
said U.S. President Barack Obama's plan to put regulators in
charge of margin requirements for oil futures was "misplaced" on
Tuesday, and warned the move risked raising prices.
"The Administration's proposal to use margin requirements to
control cash prices is misplaced," said the operator of the New
York Mercantile Exchange, home of the main U.S. crude oil and
product futures.
"Taking away from exchanges the ability to manage margins
would make the markets less efficient, less tied to fundamentals
and would create the potential to push the hedgers out of the
market, which would make oil more expensive for all consumers."
The exchange said it cautioned against conflating
speculation in energy markets with manipulation of prices.
President Obama proposed new measures on Tuesday to reduce
oil market manipulation, though they are unlikely to get support
from a divided Congress.
Obama called on lawmakers to raise civil and criminal
penalties on individuals and companies involved in manipulative
practices, and said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) should be given the power to raise margin
requirements in oil futures markets.