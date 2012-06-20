By Ann Saphir
| CHICAGO, June 20
CHICAGO, June 20 CME Group Inc, the biggest
operator of U.S. futures exchanges, has resumed making grants
from its main charitable foundation after a seven-month halt
triggered by the failure of giant futures brokerage MF Global
Holdings Inc.
Charitable giving from the foundation is expected to fall
this year, however, to about $3 million from $3.8 million last
year, a CME spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
CME Group Foundation suspended new grant-making last
November after the exchange operator decided to empty CME Trust
-- the foundation's sole source of funding -- to make payments
to former MF Global customers stung by shortfalls to their
accounts.
About $1.6 billion was found to be missing from customer
trading accounts in the wake of MF Global's collapse.
As efforts to recover those funds drag on, the $50 million
in CME Trust has remained in limbo. It is scheduled to be paid
out only after the bankruptcy trustee makes his final
distribution of funds to creditors, and only if there is still a
shortfall.
No such finality seems likely in the near term, however;
James Giddens, the trustee tasked with recovering customer
money, is suing MF Global's British unit for the return of about
$640 million, and that case is not set for trial until next
year.
The whole process of returning funds could take six years, a
top futures industry official said earlier this month.
MF Global customers have so far gotten back about 72 percent
of their money.
Meanwhile the funds in CME Trust continue to generate
interest income that is funneled to CME Group Foundation.
Earlier this month, foundation directors including CME Group
Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy quietly approved close to $1
million in grants to schools and charities, according to a list
provided to Reuters.
Grant recipients included IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law,
which won $240,000, and the Academy of Urban School Leadership,
which received $175,000. The foundation typically funds schools
and other charities with a focus on financial education.
TRUST
CME Trust was established in 1969 to provide financial
assistance to customers if a brokerage became insolvent.
Federal rules requiring brokers to keep client money
separate from their own made the prospect of customers actually
losing money in a broker default seem so remote that the CME's
board in 2005 voted to channel the Trust's money to public
charities.
Three years later it established the CME Group Foundation,
funded by annual donations from the Trust.
Then last year, the unthinkable happened: customers lost
money in MF Global's default after the company improperly mixed
client funds with its own money.
CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade, the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange, and the New York Mercantile Exchange, and
only its own customers will be eligible for reimbursements from
CME Trust.
Once the Trust's money is paid out, CME will continue to
fund the foundation's grant-making from corporate coffers, a CME
spokeswoman said. She declined to say how the change may have an
impact on the exchange's future level of corporate giving.
Two smaller charitable arms, the CME Group Community
Foundation and the CBOT Foundation, were not affected by the MF
Global debacle.
Total charitable giving from all CME charities was about $6
million last year, the same as the previous year, according to
information provided by the exchange operator.
That is in line with the nation as a whole, where corporate
donations nationally were also flat last year compared with the
prior year, a survey from philanthropic research group Giving
USA Foundation showed earlier this week.