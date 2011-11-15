Nov 14 CME Group said on Monday its customers now have full access to trading accounts transferred from MF Global, following margin allocation adjustments for some customers based on the failed broker's account balances.

"CME Group has now successfully completed the process of verifying the balances that were provisionally allocated to each customer, based on the value of individual portfolios reflected on MF Global's books and records," the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges said in a notice.

On Nov. 6, CME issued a notice of 'hold' to its clients for accounts transferred from MF Global, saying it was verifying the collateral allocated to each customer involved in the bulk transfer of positions from the brokerage.

The CME said it cannot release any additional funds to customers without permission from the Trustee and the bankruptcy court, due to the potential customer funds shortfall at MF Global and the bankruptcy process.

It had earlier offered to provide a $300 million guarantee to prod the trustee of failed broker MF Global into releasing frozen customer funds. (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta; Editing by Michael Urquhart)