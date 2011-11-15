(Adds details, background)

Nov 14 CME Group said on Monday its customers now have full access to trading accounts transferred from MF Global, following margin allocation adjustments for some customers based on the failed broker's account balances.

Customers can now trade, withdraw funds, or transfer their positions to other firms, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges said in a notice.

"CME Group has now successfully completed the process of verifying the balances that were provisionally allocated to each customer, based on the value of individual portfolios reflected on MF Global's books and records," the notice said.

On Nov. 6, CME issued a notice of 'hold' to its clients for accounts transferred from MF Global, saying it was verifying the collateral allocated to each customer involved in the bulk transfer of positions from the brokerage.

Three days later, the CME said the process of transfer and verification was taking longer than expected, dashing hopes that the release of funds was underway.

In its latest notice, the CME added that it cannot release any additional funds to customers without permission from the Trustee and the bankruptcy court due to the potential customer funds shortfall at MF Global and the bankruptcy process.

The CME said it is attempting to implement the arrangement with the trustee and was ready to provide the assistance required to promptly distribute customer assets.

It had earlier offered to provide a $300 million guarantee to prod the trustee into releasing frozen customer funds.

This is the first time the Chicago Mercantile Exchange decided to tap a slush fund -- established to provide customers financial protection in the event of a broker insolvency, but in recent years used to make charitable donations -- to help offset any losses from the MF Global failure.

About $50 million of the newly released funds were to come from CME Trust.

About $50 million of the newly released funds were to come from CME Trust.

However, regulators have been unable to find some $600 million in missing customer funds after MF Global filed for bankruptcy and the bankruptcy trustee has refused to release a large chunk of the customer assets that backed trades.