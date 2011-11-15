(Adds details, background)
Nov 14 CME Group said on Monday
its customers now have full access to trading accounts
transferred from MF Global, following margin allocation
adjustments for some customers based on the failed broker's
account balances.
Customers can now trade, withdraw funds, or transfer their
positions to other firms, the biggest operator of U.S. futures
exchanges said in a notice.
"CME Group has now successfully completed the process of
verifying the balances that were provisionally allocated to each
customer, based on the value of individual portfolios reflected
on MF Global's books and records," the notice said.
On Nov. 6, CME issued a notice of 'hold' to its clients for
accounts transferred from MF Global, saying it was verifying the
collateral allocated to each customer involved in the bulk
transfer of positions from the brokerage.
Three days later, the CME said the process of transfer and
verification was taking longer than expected, dashing hopes that
the release of funds was underway.
In its latest notice, the CME added that it cannot release
any additional funds to customers without permission from the
Trustee and the bankruptcy court due to the potential customer
funds shortfall at MF Global and the bankruptcy process.
The CME said it is attempting to implement the arrangement
with the trustee and was ready to provide the assistance
required to promptly distribute customer assets.
It had earlier offered to provide a $300 million guarantee
to prod the trustee into releasing frozen customer funds.
This is the first time the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
decided to tap a slush fund -- established to provide customers
financial protection in the event of a broker insolvency, but in
recent years used to make charitable donations -- to help offset
any losses from the MF Global failure.
About $50 million of the newly released funds were to come
from CME Trust.
However, regulators have been unable to find some $600
million in missing customer funds after MF Global filed for
bankruptcy and the bankruptcy trustee has refused to release a
large chunk of the customer assets that backed trades.
(Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)