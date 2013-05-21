By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 20 The trustee liquidating MF
Global has sold a collection of the bankrupt broker's CME Group
memberships for amounts below recent selling prices,
according to a list of transactions published by the exchange on
Monday.
Eighteen months after MF Global collapsed, Trustee James
Giddens last week sold a variety of memberships owned by the
firm that bestow different trading rights on the holders.
The firm, which was among the top brokers at CME Group's
exchanges, made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
and went bankrupt after dipping into customer accounts to try to
meet margin calls, in violation of industry rules.
Kent Jarrell, a spokesman for Giddens, said he "can't get
into the details concerning exchange memberships." CME Group,
the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, declined to comment
on the memberships.
On Thursday, a membership owned by MF Global that allows the
holder to trade any contract listed at the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange sold for $350,000, according to the weekly list of
transactions posted on the exchange's Chicago trading floor.
That was 12 percent lower than a sale made two days earlier
and the lowest price since 2006, CME data show.
Another membership that allows the holder to trade foreign
exchange, interest rate, equity index futures and other products
sold for $160,000. That was 12 percent lower than another seller
earned two days earlier.
A membership that allows the owner to trade index futures
contracts, lumber and all Chicago Mercantile Exchange options
contracts sold for $52,000, according to the notice. That was
down 13 percent from the price two days earlier.
Another MF Global membership that allows the holder to trade
contracts relating to emerging market countries and a restricted
set of financial products sold for $8,000. Two days earlier,
that type of membership sold for $18,500, almost 57 percent
more, CME data show.
Traders who bought memberships before MF Global's sales last
week complained that the deals drove down prices.
Many MF Global customers are still fuming that no one has
been charged in the firm's collapse.
U.S. congressional investigators have said former Chief
Executive Jon Corzine failed to maintain the systems and
controls necessary to protect customer funds.
The sale of memberships at reduced prices "shows the futures
markets are still very vulnerable from the days of Corzine and
MF Global," said Thomas Grisafi, president of Indiana Grain Co
and a membership owner.
Corzine, a former U.S. senator, governor of New Jersey and
chief executive of Goldman Sachs, has denied knowing that
customer funds were being improperly used.