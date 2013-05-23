By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 22 CME Group Inc will never
influence the price of its memberships, Executive Chairman Terry
Duffy said on Wednesday after seats formerly owned by bankrupt
broker MF Global Holdings Ltd were sold cheaply.
Membership prices "go up and they go down and that's the
way they've done it for a lot of years," Duffy said at an annual
shareholders' meeting in Chicago.
"We've never influenced the price of that and we never
will."
Duffy's comments were the first from CME Group, the largest
U.S. futures exchange operator, since the trustee liquidating MF
Global last week sold a collection of memberships for amounts
below recent prices.
MF Global, which was among the top brokers at CME Group's
exchanges, went bankrupt in October 2011 after dipping into
customer accounts to try to meet margin calls, in violation of
industry rules.
A membership owned by MF Global that allows the holder to
trade any contract listed at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
sold on May 16 for $350,000 in the private seat market that CME
Group runs for members of each of its five futures exchanges.
That was 12 percent lower than a sale made two days earlier
and the lowest price since 2006, CME data show.
There are four levels of individual Chicago Mercantile
Exchange memberships, with each allowing holders to trade
certain products at reduced rates and to gain access to
open-outcry trading.
Some membership owners said CME should have bought MF
Global's memberships to avoid hurting prices. CME was MF
Global's front-line regulator prior to the firm's collapse.
"I'm a big believer that these memberships are what they
are," Duffy said, adding he was aware that CME had been
criticized for not buying the bankrupt broker's seats.
A spokesman for MF Global's bankruptcy trustee has declined
to comment.