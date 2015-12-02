* Hunnable to leave CME Group on Dec 11
* Joined company in 2011 from Macquarie
LONDON Dec 2 CME Group Inc's executive
director for metals products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the
company later this month, a CME spokesman said on Wednesday.
Hunnable, who has been with futures market operator CME
Group since early 2011, was responsible for developing the
company's precious metals portfolio. The group's U.S. gold
futures contracts are the most liquid in the world.
"She resigned, and she leaves on 11 December," the spokesman
said, declining to give further details. Hunnable was not
immediately available to comment.
Hunnable joined the CME from Macquarie Bank, having
previously worked at UBS, Merrill Lynch and NM Rothschild.
She was tipped in 2013 as a potential candidate for the role
of head of the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest
marketplace for aluminium, copper, lead, zinc, tin and nickel.
At the time she downplayed her interest in the post, saying
she was "enjoying role at CME group".
Hunnable's time at CME has coincided with a period of flux
for the London precious metals market.
CME, in association with Thomson Reuters, took over last
year as operator of the London benchmark silver price after a
regulatory drive for transparency brought the 117-year-old
silver 'fix', which it replaced, to an end.
The precious metals markets are likely to see further
changes next year.
The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said last month
that a number of exchanges, brokers and data vendors had
expressed an interest in providing clearing or reporting
services to make the gold market more liquid and transparent.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by David Goodman and Louise
Heavens)