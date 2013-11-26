Nov 26 CME Group Inc said on Tuesday
that it had sold the home of its New York Mercantile Exchange
for $200 million and would lease back the trading floor and some
office space for a term of 15 years.
Brookfield Office Properties Inc bought the
15-story, half-million-square-foot office building in lower
Manhattan, CME said in a statement. Brookfield also owns the
neighboring Brookfield Place, formerly the World Financial
Center.
"CME Group remains committed to our floor-based membership
and open outcry trading services in New York, which continue to
serve our customers well," said Kevin Lennon, the company's
managing director of real estate.
Nymex offers trading in futures on oil and metals.
The building's sale sets the stage for CME to offer a
special dividend that could reach $2 per share, said Rich
Repetto, an analyst for Sandler O'Neill.
Proceeds from the sale amount to about 36 cents per share,
assuming a 40 percent tax rate, he said.
The sale reflects the shift to electronic trading that has
made it less attractive for exchange operators to own real
estate for traditional open-outcry pits.
CME last year sold most of its historic Chicago Board of
Trade building to a consortium of real estate companies for
$151.5 million and leased back the space that houses its
grain-trading pits.
CME shares were down 0.1 percent at 82.21. Brookfield Office
Properties was up 0.12 percent at 20.24.