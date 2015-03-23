BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
CHICAGO, March 23 Citadel Securities, LLC has agreed to pay a $70,000 fine to CME Group Inc for sending a minute-long series of accidental stock-futures orders to the exchange operator, according to a disciplinary notice issued on Monday.
Citadel entered the unintentional orders on CME's electronic trading platform in June 2013 after suffering a malfunction in software used to route business to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the CME notice said.
The orders had previously been filled, causing an "atypical short-term increase" in trading volume and impacting the price in the E-mini S&P Futures market, according to CME.
Citadel Securities declined to comment. The firm agreed to pay the fine without admitting or denying violations, according to the notice.
Citadel Securities is a unit of Citadel LLC, which also runs one of the world's largest hedge funds and is led by billionaire investor Ken Griffin. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)
