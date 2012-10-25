CHICAGO Oct 25 CME Group Inc plans next
month to begin paying $2 million to former clients of Peregrine
Financial Group, the failed futures brokerage looted for years
by its now-jailed founder.
The payments will go to nearly 200 farmers, ranchers and
cooperatives who traded on CME's exchanges, a CME spokeswoman
told Reuters on Thursday.
The payouts are CME's first from a fund it established in
response to the collapse of MF Global last October, which left a
$1.6 billion shortfall in customer funds and shook confidence in
an industry where the safety of customer money had long been an
article of faith.
CME designed the $100 million fund as a backstop in case the
unthinkable should again happen. It launched the fund in April,
offering protection to farmers and ranchers who use CME's
markets to hedge grains and livestock.
Three months later, Peregrine filed for bankruptcy. Founder
and CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. has pled guilty to stealing more
than $100 million from his customers and is currently awaiting
sentencing in a jail in Iowa.
So far Peregrine's bankruptcy trustee has released about
$123 million from the estate back to former customers, or about
30 to 40 percent of what they were supposed to have in their
accounts.
CME's fund pays up to $25,000 to individuals and $100,000 to
agricultural coops.
Most of Peregrine Financial's futures customers had less
than $50,000 in their accounts.
If combined payouts from CME's fund and the funds returned
by the bankruptcy trustee exceed the total in any given
customer's account, CME's fund will be repaid the difference
from the estate, according to an agreement between the
bankruptcy trustee and CME filed in court this week.