By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Feb 8 CME Group Inc faces
legal, regulatory and reputational damage from the failure of MF
Global, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday as it lowered the
exchange operator's rating.
The downgrade is the latest blow for CME from MF Global,
widening the impact of the collapse that shook confidence in
futures markets and revealed hundreds of millions of dollars
were missing from clients' accounts at the brokerage.
Credit-rating agency S&P warned CME's grade could drop again
due to the bankruptcy.
"We could lower the rating on CME Group if legal and
reputational issues take a long-term toll on its franchise and
financial positions," S&P said.
CME, the world's biggest futures exchange operator, served
as a primary regulator of MF Global, and the brokerage was one
of the top facilitators of trades in CME's futures and options
markets.
S&P lowered the long-term issuer credit rating for the
company to "AA-" from "AA". The agency affirmed a short-term
"A-1+" rating for the company.
CME, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago
Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity
Exchange (COMEX), said it was "pleased that our rating remains
high, with only 21 companies in the S&P 500 achieving a AA-
rating or better".
However, S&P said the potential long-term impact on CME from
MF Global's failure represented an "unquantifiable risk
overhang".
The exchange operator raised its financial risk by
increasing protection to futures customers in the wake of MF
Global's collapse, according to S&P.
CME has faced criticism from some customers who say it could
have done more to protect them from MF Global's failure. Clients
still have not received all their money back, and some have
stepped back from trading.
CME last week said it would set up a $100 million fund to
try to draw farmers and ranchers back to the market for what it
called "bona fide" hedging. The exchange operator in November
approved a $600 million guarantee to speed up payouts from the
trustee overseeing MF Global's bankruptcy.
The support "raises incremental risks that were not
previously factored" into S&P's ratings for CME, the ratings
agency said. On their own, the guarantees do not present a
significant financial risk to the company, amounting to only
about six months of CME's free-operating cash flows, according
to S&P.
Matthew Heinz, analyst for Stifel Nicolaus, agreed the
support for customers represented "pretty small potatoes for
CME". Still, he said "it's not their sandbox to be out there
guaranteeing customer funds".
Separately, S&P said it was nervous about the exchange's
growing profile in credit default swaps because the products are
"outside the clearinghouse's historical expertise".
The company's clearing volumes for over-the-counter interest
rate swaps and credit default swaps rose significantly in the
fourth quarter. CME said it was "pleased with the growth".
COUNTERPARTY RISK
The ratings downgrade recognizes that off-exchange business
transfers some counterparty risk to CME, said Craig Pirrong, a
professor and a director for the Global Energy Management
Institute at the University of Houston.
"The whole narrative about the reason we should have
clearing is that it essentially makes counterparty risk go
away," he said. "It doesn't. It essentially moves it around, and
some of that risk has moved to the CME. That's reflected in the
lower credit rating."
Yet, MF Global's collapse was likely a bigger factor in
CME's downgrade than the expansion of off-exchange business,
said Michael Greenberger, a law professor at the University of
Maryland. He was the former director of trading and markets for
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the main U.S. futures
industry regulator.
"I think what the credit agency is saying is if you can't
get your old business right, what is going to happen to you when
you start handling business that is seven times that which you
already have," said Greenberger, referring to CME's growth in
over-the-counter business.
CME last week said it earned $745.9 million, or $11.25 per
share, in the fourth quarter, up from $196.2 million, or $2.93
per share, a year earlier.
Total trading volume fell 2 percent from a year earlier,
although average revenue per contract rose 4 percent from the
third quarter to 81.1 cents. The firm cited increased volume in
higher-priced commodity contracts.