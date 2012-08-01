Parts of Amazon's website appear to be down - Reuters witnesses
June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.
PRAGUE Aug 1 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises reduced its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to $150-$160 million due to weaker currencies in its emerging European markets, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.
"Our outlook in local currencies remains unchanged," he told a conference call. "Due to depreciation of our currencies, our guidance for OIBDA is now between $150-160 million assuming current exchange rates do not change."
In May, CME said it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million in 2011.
June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.
DUBAI, June 7 Bahrain's foreign minister said he appreciated Kuwaiti mediation to resolve an Arab row with Qatar, the Saudi newspaper Mecca reported on Wednesday, but that all options were open for his country to protect itself from Doha.