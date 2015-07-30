UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
CHICAGO, July 30 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings due to increased trading volume.
Net income attributable to Chicago-based CME Group in the quarter ended June 30 was $265 million, or 78 cents a share, compared to $263.8 million, or 79 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding certain real estate taxes and fees, adjusted net income would have been $320 million and adjusted earnings per share would have been 95 cents. That was up from $257.9 million and 77 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of 92 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $820 million from $731.6 million. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
