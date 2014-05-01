CHICAGO May 1 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures market operator, said on Thursday that
first-quarter earnings increased 13 percent, meeting Wall Street
expectations, on a jump in trading volume.
Net profit rose to $266.8 million, or 79 cents a share, from
$235.8 million a year ago, or 71 cents a share. Adjusted
earnings were 83 cents a share, which was in line with analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased to $777.4 million from $718.6 million,
topping expectations for $776 million.
Chicago-based CME owns the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago
Mercantile Exchange and other exchanges.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)