(Adds comments from conference call)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 1 CME Group Inc sought on
Thursday to calm investors' concerns about its exposure to
possible U.S. regulations targeting high-frequency trading after
the world's largest futures market operator reported a 13
percent rise in first-quarter earnings.
Chicago-based CME invited analysts on a conference call to
question its executives about high-frequency trading, a practice
that has come under scrutiny from U.S. regulators and law
enforcement in the past month.
Stock prices for exchanges and brokerage firms have dropped
since the release of Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall
Street Revolt," with CME shares tumbling more than 6 percent in
the past month. Lewis says the U.S. stock market is rigged, with
exchanges and alternative trading platforms favoring
high-frequency trading firms.
For CME, high-frequency trading accounted for about 30
percent of volume and less than 15 percent of revenue in the
first quarter, Chief Financial Officer James Parisi told
analysts.
"I'd say it's a fairly conservative number," he said.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago
Mercantile Exchange and other markets, said its net profit in
the quarter rose to $266.8 million, or 79 cents a share, from
$235.8 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a $12.9 million tax expense due mainly to changes
in state law, earnings were in line with analysts' expectations
at 83 cents a share.
Revenue of $777.4 million was up from $718.6 million a year
ago and beat expectations of $776 million. Trading volumes
during the quarter jumped 9 percent, led by interest rate and
equity products.
CME shares fell 1.3 percent to $69.46.
"Today's in-line results should not have a material impact
on the stock, but we note that quarter-to-date volumes are
lagging our full-quarter forecast," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said.
High-frequency trading is carried out by many banks and
proprietary trading firms using sophisticated computer programs
to send large volumes of orders into financial markets,
executing a portion of them when opportunities arise to
capitalize on price imbalances, or to make markets.
The practice accounts for more than half of all U.S. stock
trading volume and is being probed by the U.S. Department of
Justice and federal regulators.
CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said he felt "very
comfortable" that regulators and lawmakers he has spoken to
understood the differences between equity and futures markets.
The company will "continually draw the differences" to try to
prevent CME from being swept up in regulation that does not
necessarily apply to it, he said.
A group of traders last month sued CME, accusing it of
providing high-frequency traders with early access to market
data. However, the exchange operator made data available to all
participants at the same time, Chief Executive Phupinder Gill
said. The company previously said the lawsuit was baseless.
Gill defended as fair CME's co-location services, in which
trading firms place their computers alongside those of exchanges
to gain faster access to markets, because "anybody can
participate."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa
Von Ahn)