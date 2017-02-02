BRIEF-Skanska invests SEK 440 mln in office project in Poland
* Says invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in phase I of an office project in Lodz, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 28 percent jump in quarterly earnings, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The company's net income rose to $373.4 million, or $1.10 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $291.7 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
