Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest
futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following
the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The average daily trading volume at CME, which owns the
Chicago Board of Trade and other futures exchanges, rose 24
percent to 16.3 million contracts in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31.
Five of the top ten daily volume days occurred within 2016,
with three of those in the fourth quarter, the company said in a
statement.
Trump's victory injected uncertainty into futures markets,
where customers trade contracts on products ranging from
commodities to interest rates.
Derek Sammann, CME's head of commodities and options, had
said that infrastructure investments promised by Trump would
require the use of copper and other materials, likely boosting
price volatility for those goods.
The company's net income rose to $373.4 million, or $1.10
cents per share, in the quarter from $291.7 million, or 86 cents
per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, CME earned $1.14 per share.
The futures market operator's total revenue rose 12.2
percent to $912.9 million.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.11 per
share, excluding items, and revenue of $903.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
